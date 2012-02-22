  Samsung Galaxy S Blaze 4G hits T-Mobile Stateside

Following on from the budget friendly Samsung Exhibit II 4G that went live in the US in October, Sammy and T-Mobile have teamed up again for another bash at the maturing LTE market - the Samsung Galaxy S Blaze 4G.

The Samsung Galaxy S Blaze 4G, apart from a ridiculously long name, also has a 3.97-inch (so, 4-inch then) Super AMOLED display and is powered by a 1.5GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S3 processor.

No Ice Cream fun yet, the Blaze runs Android 2.3 Gingerbread, but it packs all the Big G fun such as Google Maps, Calendar, Gmail and, of course, the Android Market. The Samsung Media Hub is also on board. T-Mobile's 4GPro App Pack will also be pre-loaded, offering an aggregation of key business applications, such as DropBox, Evernote, Square, TripIt, Camscanner and LinkedIn.

It has a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera that can also shoot 720p and a 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera for video chat.

"The Samsung Galaxy S Blaze 4G is loaded with rich features and services to keep consumers entertained and connected virtually anywhere they want to go," said Andrew Sherrard, senior vice-president, marketing, T-Mobile USA. "Paired with T-Mobile's fast 4G network and our unlimited data plans, we're making it easy for consumers to enjoy the benefits of 4G experiences at a price they can afford."

The Samsung Galaxy S Blaze 4G will cost $149.99 after a $50 mail-in rebate card, with a two-year service agreement and qualifying voice and data plan. No word on a UK release, and don't hold your breath waiting for one.