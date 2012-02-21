Samsung Galaxy Ace 2 and Mini 2: updated affordable Androids

Samsung has announced the update to the affordable Galaxy Ace and Galaxy Mini, resulting predictably in the Galaxy Ace 2 and Galaxy Mini 2.

The two new handsets are pitched at the entry-level of the Android market. The Samsung Galaxy Ace 2 offers you a 3.8-inch 800x480 display and an 800MHz dual-core processor and 768MB RAM.

Although not the most powerful handset around, it does come with Android 2.3, albeit with Samsung's UI over the top, but in that you do get several Samsung features, such as ChatON.

You get 4GB of internal memory, which won't set the world alight, but you can expand with another 32GB via the microSD card slot.

You get all the normal connectivity, including 14.4Mbps HSDPA, Bluetooth 3, Wi-Fi b/g/n and all the sensors, including GPS and compass. It measures 62.2 x 118.3 x 10.5mm and weighs 122g.

There is a 5-megapixel camera with flash around the back as well as a front-facing unit, and video capture comes in at 720p. The previous generation of device impressed us with its imaging capabilities, so we're hopeful for the Galaxy Ace 2 as well.

If you're looking for something a little smaller, then the Samsung Galaxy Mini 2 might just fit the bill, if you're willing to accept the pared down specs.

It lands with a 3.27-inch display and a less impressive 480x320 pixel resolution. There is an 800MHz processor and 512MB RAM, so this isn't going to be the snappiest of phones.

It does, however, also run Android 2.3 and offer Samsung's TouchWiz user interface. Internal memory is also set at 4GB although expansion via microSD card is an option.

You're limited to 7.2Mbps HSDPA and you only get A-GPS. The rear camera only gives you 3 megapixels and lacks autofocus and flash. It measures 109.4 x 58.6 x 11.6mm and weighs 105.3g.

Both handsets will offer optional NFC and will be available in the UK from April 2012.

We suspect the Samsung Galaxy Ace 2 will offer good performance at an affordable price, so is one to look out for.