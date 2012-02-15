Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 officially noted

Samsung may have just dropped a clanger on its official blog and could have given us all the details on its big MWC plans by listing the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 as being part of a developers showcase.

Or, it could just be employing a writer who is prone to the odd typo. For the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 exists, as does the Samsung Galaxy Note.

Either way, we'll know in the next few hours because we hear that Samsung is preparing an official response to the ubiquitous reports and speculation that have hit the web since the blog page went live (it's now been removed).

It's not the first time that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 moniker has turned up. The Verge also located a casting call for an actor to star in a Galaxy Note 10.1 commercial. The advert said the promo would show "a Galaxy Note 10.1 used for education, financial planning, and art" with the actor taking the role of a teen student who "uses his Galaxy Note 10.1 to record, take pictures [and] edit".

The Galaxy Note 10.1's possible unveiling at MWC would come a year after the original Galaxy Tab 10.1 was launched at the Barcelona expo in 2011, one that was later replaced with a slimmer 8.6mm thick model. The Galaxy Note went live in September at the IFA expo in Berlin and has a 5.3-inch display.

Sammy recently unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0) at its European Forum in Prague. However, despite our expecting other size variations of the Tab 2, we'd expect these to be mid-range as per the dual-core 1GHz, LCD touting 7-inch version unleashed this week.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1, if it ends up being anything at all, would most likely come in at the high-end of the tablet range; perhaps boasting a HD Super AMOLED display as well as some S Pen action.

We can't wait to see what Samsung has to say about all this and we wouldn't like to be in the chap's shoes who wrote the official blog post - typo or not.