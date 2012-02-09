  Pink Samsung Galaxy S II arrives in time for Valentine's Day

It's been a white phone crazy 2012 so far with pale handsets falling from all angles like heavy (and expensive) snow. But what good is a white handset when it comes to showing your love? No good at all we say, pink is what the ladies like.

So it's great timing, with less than a week to go before Valentine's Day, for the pink Samsung Galaxy S II to land in the UK. Carphone Warehouse is offering the purty phone for free on deals ranging from £25 to £31 on Orange, O2 and Vodafone.

It's not the first time we've seen a pink handset hit the shops in time for the big romantic day though. Last year Research in Motion unveiled a "Fuchsia Pink" Curve 3G. But if your lady is like Mrs Pocket-lint and isn't so keen on RIM-action, then she'll no doubt be ecstatic to receive a Galaxy S II instead.

For those who have been exclusively hanging out in caves, with no access to the outside world, the Samsung Galaxy S II features a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 4.3-inch Super AMOLED Plus touchscreen, 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and, with a waistline of only 8.49mm, is a super svelte machine.

You can get your pink version now, direct from Carphone Warehouse.

Be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S II review first though

