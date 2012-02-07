Samsung Tocco Lite 2 lands for social tweens

Ladies and gentleman, it's the news that you've all been waiting for. The follow up to one of the most successful phones in Samsung's history has just been made official.

That's right.....the Samsung Tocco Lite 2 is hitting shops in March.

What? What phone did you think we were talking about?

The Tocco Lite 2 takes the reins from the original Tocco Lite, a handset that was sold 30 million times around the world, and runs with them.

Runs with a proprietary OS with Samsung TouchWiz Lite thrown over the top. And runs with EDGE 850/900/1800/1900 connectivity. Okay, okay - so it's probably not going to be running very fast sans-Android (or even Bada) and 3G connectivity, but it's likely to be cheap as chips (from a chip shop, not an upmarket gastro-pub) and it packs plenty of social features to keep its target tween market entertained.

Features include Samsung’s communication service ChatON, which boasts integration with Facebook, Twitter, MSN, Yahoo and Google Talk.

Hardware-wise, it has a 3.0-inch QVGA TFT LCD display, a 3.2-megapixel camera, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and space for a microSD card (you'll need it - on board storage is a paltry 20MB). As well as ChatON, there's a wealth of other youth-friendly software on board too, including a music player and the Opera mini browser.

Out in March, there's no word on pricing just yet. We'd suggest betting low.