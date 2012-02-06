  White Samsung Galaxy Nexus lands 13 February

A long time ago in a Galaxy far away there was a phone that was all set to be the third Google-branded Nexus instalment. That phone, you may recall, leaked several times under the guise of the Google Nexus Prime.

Alas, the Nexus Prime wasn't to be, as the Samsung Galaxy Nexus came forth and stole official Google status when it was announced in October. And now, just in time for Valentine's Day (there's nowt more romantic than a téléphone blanc, right?), the white Galaxy Nexus is set to hit shops.

The Galaxy Nexus features a 4.65-inch HD Super AMOLED display technology at 720p resolution and a 1.2GHz dual core processor. It's just 8.94mm thick, with a minimal 4.29mm bezel around the edge and features software navigation buttons, a first for Android smartphones.

Its Ice Cream Sandwich débutante also has a redesigned 5-megapixel camera that boasts panorama mode, 1080p video capture, zero-shutter lag and image effects.

Samsung's Simon Stanford said: "After much speculation, we are pleased to announce the availability of the Galaxy Nexus white which follows the great reception the phone has received since it was launched back in November.

"One of the things we at Samsung pride ourselves on is the choice we offer customers, and we’ve enjoyed huge success to date by introducing white variants of our most popular models to our product portfolio."

The Samsung Galaxy Nexus, in white, will hit shops on 13 February.

