  Samsung Galaxy S Advance hits officialdom

The Samsung Galaxy is an ever expanding one, proven once again with yet another handset gaining officialdom - the Samsung Galaxy S Advance.

The S Advance is the phone that you may have read about on the gossip grapevine over the weekend after its model number, i9070, went and leaked all over the web.

Sammy has come clean with all the official details now though and, although this isn't a handset that's going to cause an ripples at the smartphone top table, it looks to be another solid mid-level entrant from the Korean company.

Packing a 4-inch Super AMOLED display (480x800) the S Advance is powered by a dual-core 1GHz processor with 768MB of RAM. There's a 5-megapixel camera around the back, a 1.3-megapixel one on the front and network connection speeds are good - HSPA 14.4Mbps.

On-board you'll find Android 2.3 with TouchWiz thrown over the top and get all the Samsung goodies that you'd expect such as ChatON, Find My Mobile and the Samsung Hubs.

"The Galaxy S Advance adds to the successful track record of the Galaxy smartphone range with a phone that combines power and style with all the versatility of Samsung's Hub services," said Samsung's JK Shin.

No word on pricing as of yet but we do know that it will be hitting Russia next month February, after which it will hit Europe, Africa, Middle East, Southeast and Southwest Asia, Latin America and China.