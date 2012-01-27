  Samsung Galaxy S III receives official recognition

The rumour-mill is awash with Samsung Galaxy S III murmurs, following a couple of reports suggesting that the future flagship smartphone from the Korean company was facing a delay.

The Galaxy S III grapevine seemed to suggest that the next big Sammy Android instalment would be getting a February unveiling at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Not so, says The Verge though who cite our old pals "people familiar with the matter" as saying that Samsung had originally planned to announce the handset at MWC but has now decided to delay the news.

It will still be out "before summer" say its sources and the delay could be down to the long wait that the Galaxy S II endured after it was announced at MWC 2011 - it didn't hit the US until September.

The trouble is, all these reports have overshadowed the fact that, as it stands, the Samsung Galaxy S III doesn't actually exist. At least not officially. All we've got is some heated rumour mongering and a quote from JK Shin, president of Samsung's mobile communications division, from last May in which he hinted a third-gen Galaxy S would arrive.

But Younghee Lee, Samsung's head of global marketing has given the murmurings some added weight, with an official indication that the phone is coming, even if she didn't say when. When asked to comment on the delay reports following the company's latest earnings call she said:

"We are still reviewing several options when to launch, so we'll let you know when it's decided."

It looks as if the rumours have basically forced an acknowledgement then. Lee could have said Samsung hasn't announced such a phone, or that it doesn't comment on speculation - instead she put more meat on the bones of a juicy rumour.

A UK Samsung source recently told Pocket-lint that plans for MWC are "being finalised at the minute". Definitely a case of watch this space then...

