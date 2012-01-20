  White Samsung Galaxy Note hits stores 23 January

A white version of the Samsung Galaxy Note will be available in the UK on Monday 23 January. Initially, the white design will be exclusive to the John Lewis Oxford Street, London branch and the first 100 sold will also include £250 worth of music, films and ebooks. Further retailers will stock it from February.

"At Samsung we always want to offer our customers choice and are delighted to bring the Galaxy Note in white to the UK," said Simon Stanford, managing director, Samsung UK & IRE Telecommunications & Networks Division. "The Galaxy Note is an innovative addition to the Samsung Galaxy family and a new category of device that consumers can’t get anywhere else."

Like with the conventional "blue" edition (which looks more black, to be honest), the white Galaxy Note comes with a 5.3-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen that has to be seen to be believed. Pocket-lint was in awe of its image performance when we reviewed the former model back at the start of November 2011.

Other stand-out features include the touch sensitive S Pen stylus, a 1.4GHz dual-core processor, Android 2.3 (Gingerbread), 8-megapixel rear camera (2-megapixel front), and a 9.65mm thin waistline.

No prices have been quoted yet, but the normal "phablet" currently starts at around £430 for the 16GB model SIM-free.

