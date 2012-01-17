  Samsung Galaxy S III caught on camera?

Well, well, well... what have we here? If web based speculation (mixed in with a heavy dose of hype, hope and guess-work) is to believed - it's the Samsung Galaxy S III.

The unidentified phone turned up during a video that Samsung has published celebrating its CES 2012 press conference with highlights from the show.

Popping up just after the 7-minute mark, the handset can be seen in the palm of an actor making use of the Samsung viewfinder app.

Now, it's probably just a mock-up and looks more photoshopped than a Nuts cover girl with mysteriously missing nipples. However, with more handsets to choose from than one of those phone recycling plants - why would Samsung not just use an actual one rather than a dummy?

It looks pretty big, that's for sure - more like the 5.3-inch screen of the Galaxy Note than the 4.3 inches of the Galaxy S II's display. However, the front facing camera position is around the same place as the S II's.

The battery icon and top bar does not look very Android-like but it's possible that this is a reflection of the camera's screen, and therefore battery indicator, rather than the mobile device's.

Or, it's possible that we're all getting a bit hyped up over nothing. But can you blame us? With the Vegas jet-lag all but gone and CES now just a figment of our memory it's surely understandable that we're all getting a little excited ahead of Mobile World Congress isn't it?

What do you guys think? Real or mock-up? Let us know using the comments below.