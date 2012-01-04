  Samsung Galaxy M magically launches ahead of CES

Over in Korea, the Samsung Galaxy M has just got official. So, as with all Samsung phone launches, we have to refer back to the Samsung naming conventions to see what the latest Sammy device bringeth.

And we see that M stands for Magical: "High-performance models at an economic price-point".

Ah, so it's a budget handset. We think that we may have been correct when we commented upon the Samsung Galaxy Ace Plus announcement yesterday, suggesting that Samsung may be getting some of its lower profile kit out of the door prior to CES and prepping itself for some bumper launches come show time.

A pre-CES tech based wheat and chaff sort-out if you will.

Although the Korean company probably wouldn't like us referring to its latest Magical device as chaff. Not when it's packing Android Gingerbread, a 1GHz processor, a 3-megapixel camera, 4GB of storage, Bluetooth 3.0 and a 1650mAh battery.

For a mid-ranger that's not too bad. Throw in a 9.9mm thick chassis, a TV tuner and a "refined metal body" and you're onto a PAYG-winner.

That's if it arrives for a darn sight less than the $500 mentioned. We'd expect a sub-£200 price-tag if it ever reaches Blighty. We'll let you know if we hear any word about its arrival.