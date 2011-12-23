  Dual SIM action with the Samsung Galaxy Y Duos duo

Remember the Samsung cryptic code when it comes to naming handsets? Remember what Y stands for?

That's right - yoof, innit. Or rather "Young" as the Sammy marketing team would no doubt prefer. And following the launch of the two "Young" Android 2.3-powered smartphones at this year’s IFA trade show in Berlin, the Samsung Galaxy Y and Galaxy Y Pro, we've now a new pair for the Y club; the Samsung Galaxy Y Duos and the Samsung Galaxy Y Pro Duos.

Can you guess what the Duos part of the moniker stands for? You got it - it's all bout the dual-SIM action that is going on.

The Samsung Galaxy Y Duos, like the original Y, features a 3-inch QVGA (320x240) TFT LCD screen and a 832MHz processor running Android 2.3. The Samsung Galaxy Y Pro Duos, as the name suggests (naming convention says Pro means keyboard, remember) comes with a QWERTY keyboard and a slightly smaller screen at 2.6 inches.

Dual-SIM phones are great for two people wanting to share a handset (so perfect for emerging markets), people who want to use the same phone for business and pleasure and also for people having affairs. Drug dealers and pimps will also probably find two phone numbers handy, but we're pretty sure that isn't Samsung's intention.

Both phones will launch in Russia to begin with and will hit the rest of Europe in early 2012. No word on a UK price as of yet,