  Samsung Galaxy S II Ice Cream Sandwich Android update Q1 2012

The Android Ice Cream Sandwich update for the Samsung Galaxy S II will land in the first quarter of 2012, along with an update for the Samsung Galaxy Note as well.

Forget the Twitter whispers from Italian and UK Sammy reps, this news is direct from the horse's mouth; it was posted on the Korean company's official global blog.

As well as the S II and the Note, other Galaxy devices are due for an upgrade some time after including the Galaxy S II LTE, the Galaxy R, the Galaxy Tab 10.1, the Galaxy Tab 8.9, the Galaxy Tab 7.7, and the Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus.

"For upgradable models, Samsung will make separate announcements on details of OS updates schedule for each market according to market situation and carriers’ requirements," read the blog statement.

Recently Ice Cream Sandwich started to roll out on the Samsung Nexus S.

Google's Ice Cream Sandwich offers a number of new features to Android as well as promising to merge the phone and tablet arms of the OS together. New features include face unlocking, and Android Beam NFC sharing.

