  Samsung Galaxy S II Ice Cream Sandwich Android update confirmed

So it's with great pleasure that we can tell you that Samsung UK has confirmed that the Galaxy S II will be getting an Ice Cream Sandwich update, via Twitter.

All we had to go on before now, in way of confirmation, was the news that Samsung Italy had apparently confirmed the update as coming for the S II as well as other high end Sammy devices including the Galaxy Note, the Galaxy Tab 10.1, the Galaxy Tab 8.9, the Galaxy Tab 7.7 and the Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus.

There's still no news as to when, the original Italian-based report suggested Q2, 2011. But we'd take that with a pinch of oregano-infused salt...