  Samsung Galaxy S II Skyrocket launches: Faster surfing on 4G LTE

AT&T in the US has revealed the Samsung Galaxy S II Skyrocket, which not only comes packing all the features of a normal Samsung Galaxy S II, but also gets 4G LTE for speedier surfing and web downloads.



The phone comes with a 4.5-inch Super AMOLED Plus display (800x480 pixels) powered by a 1.5 GHz dual-core processor and 8-megapixel rear-facing camera with LED flash, with 2-megapixel front-facing camera.



1080p HD video recording is there and Android Gingerbread should meet most of your OS needs until it gets an update to Ice Cream Sandwich in early 2012. There's 16GB of on-board memory, which is microSD expandable to an additional 32GB.

Users of 4G LTE in the States should see a significant boost in performance over 3G, and the release of the Skyrocket is timely as AT&T only turned on its 4G LTE network last September. The move makes improvements over the older 4G HSPA+ network.

The AT&T Samsung Galaxy S II Skyrocket will launch in the US on 6 November for $249.99 with a 2-year contract.