  Android Ice Cream Sandwich for Samsung Galaxy S II in Q2 2012

If you've got yourself a Samsung Galaxy S II and you just can't wait to get Android 4.0 up and running on your smartphone, then we've got some bad news - you're going to have to.

Wait, that is. For the good news is that Samsung Italy has confirmed that the update is coming - but possibly not until Q2 2012.

Ice Cream Sandwich will also hit other high end Sammy devices including the Galaxy Note, the Galaxy Tab 10.1, the Galaxy Tab 8.9, the Galaxy Tab 7.7 and the Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus around the same time.

If the wait frustrates you then take comfort in the fact that at least you're definitely getting it - older Samsung phone owners are yet to hear if their devices will have the minerals required for Google's latest mobile OS.

Hugo Barra, product management director of Android stated earlier this week that there were plans to get Nexus S running Android 4.0 shortly after the release of the Galaxy Nexus device but that the original Google branded Nexus One is just too old to come to the party - it may be that the Samsung Galaxy S suffers the same fate.

