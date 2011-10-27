  Samsung Galaxy Note: 3 November UK release, also comes in white

Samsung has confirmed that it will be launching the Samsung Galaxy Note in the UK on the 3 November, two weeks earlier than expected, and be offering a white version of the miniature tablet, or should that be massive phone on launch day too.

“We’ve had a great response from our retail partners, customers and industry watchers alike following the Galaxy Note announcement at IFA in September and are excited that consumers will be able to buy the device from a wide range of retailers as of next week,” said Simon Stanford, Managing Director, Mobile, Samsung UK and Ireland at the launch party for the event in London.

Those keen to get their hands on the new device will be able to do so from all major networks, specialist phone retailers, key high street, out of town and online electrical retailers, including Carphone Warehouse from Thursday 3 November 2011. Samsung has previously said that the Note wouldn't be available until the 17 November - that is incidentally the new release date for the Samsung Galaxy Nexus.

The company also confirmed that the Note would be coming in white from day one.

In related news, Samsung also announced that the number of dedicated apps that now use the company’s “S-Pen” has also increased. New apps demoed include Soonr, OmniSketch, Zen Brush, ComicBook!, and iAnnotate PDF.

It is unsure whether Samsung will be updating the Samsung Galaxy Note to support Google’s new operating system Ice Cream Sandwich. That OS, which will be on the Samsung Galaxy Nexus, does come with native pen support so it would be possible. In the meantime Samsung has said that an SDK for the S-Pen so developers can create dedicated apps would be released in December.