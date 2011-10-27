Samsung Galaxy Nexus release confirmed: UK gets it on 17 November

Samsung has confirmed that its flagship Ice Cream Sandwich touting Samsung Galaxy Nexus smartphone will be going on sale on in the UK on the 17 November.

Three, O2 and Vodafone have all officially announced that it'll be bringing the Galaxy Nexus to their stores packing the much-awaited Ice Cream Sandwich operating system to expectant customers. While Amazon.co.uk is listing the new flagship phone at £549.99 without SIM.

The phone itself should fly off the shelves as it features a 4.65-inch HD Super AMOLED display technology at 720p resolution and a 1.2GHz dual core processor. Measuring 135.5 x 67.94 x 8.94mm and weighing in at 135g, it'll also be showing off a 1280x720 HD Super AMOLED screen.

That coupled with Ice Cream Sandwich features like Android Beam and Face Unlock, should make it a hit.

