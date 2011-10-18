Samsung Galaxy Nexus release date and specs leaked

UPDATE: Samsung Galaxy Nexus official

With launch possibly only a few hours away, the Ice Cream Sandwich toting Samsung Galaxy Nexus has gone and gotten itself a tasty little specs leak. On top of that, a tweet from Japanese mobile phone network NTT DoCoMo points to a November launch for the handset.

DoCoMo states it will be "among the first" to stock the phone in November which has also made an appearance on a printed flyer produced by the network.

Gpad.tv got hold of the flyer, which features a full set of specs that appear to be in line rumours so far. That means a 4.65 inch Super AMOLED HD 1280 x 720 resolution display. On top of that you can expect a 1.2 GHz TI OMAP4460 dual-core processor keeping the handset ticking over, all powered by a 1,750 mAh battery.

Nexus devices normally carry the flag for the latest version of Google's OS, meaning they boast the most cutting edge specs currently on handsets. As such the Galaxy Nexus includes 1GB of RAM, 32GB of memory and a pair of front and back mounted cameras.

The 5 megapixel 1080p snapper on the back of the handset is despite the resolution, likely to have all the best imaging tech Samsung has. The 1.3 megapixel camera mounted on the front will be no slouch either.

The handset itself is 36 x 68 x 8.8mm in size and from the looks of it has a curved glass front similar to the last Nexus S handset.

We suspect given DoCoMo's size, that they are right on the money about things. But just in case Pocket-lint will be covering all the Google and Samsung excitement due to be announced in Hong Kong very soon. Check back in a few hours to find out more.

