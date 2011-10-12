  Samsung $2 Galaxy S II stunt attempts to spoil iPhone 4S launch

Samsung has opened up a smartphone shop just metres away from Apple's Sydney store, with the aim of selling its Samsung Galaxy S II at the knock-down price of $2; conveniently coinciding with the launch of Apple's new iPhone 4S.

The Apple iPhone 4S is due to launch on Friday 14 October and fans of the phone would be expected to queue up days in advance, however Samsung hopes to entice those that do with its bargain hi-end Android offering.

The offer entitles the first ten people through the Samsung store's door to a $2 galaxy S II, the deal being active up to the iPhone 4S launch day on Friday.

This move comes on the back of a run of law suits filed by Apple against Samsung, specifically with respect to the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 which allegedly infringes certain Apple patents within the iPad. The tablet is currently offsale in Australia until a decision is made.

Some reports are stating that the line is already longer than Apple's, but nevertheless the gathering could prove to be a beautiful merging of the two groups of avid phone fans - sharing ideas, finding common ground; true syncretism in action... or maybe not.