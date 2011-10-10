  Samsung Stratosphere 4G LTE QWERTY smartphone announced

Samsung has launched the Stratosphere smartphone, a Verizon handset packing 4G LTE connectivity and QWERTY keyboard.

The super sized handset features a 4-inch Super AMOLED display and a 5-row slide out QWERTY keyboard behind. Inside is a 1GHz A8 hummingbird processor, Bluetooth 3.0, DLNA and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The phone also packs dual cameras, including a 1.3-megapixel option on the front and a 720p capable 5-megapixel shooter on the back.

The Stratosphere is clearly business orientated and comes with extra Cisco AnyConnect 2.1 functionality, allowing the phone to connect to private secure corporate networks. There is also Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync support as well as remote wipe and encryption services.

The 4G connection combined with Android's mobile hotspot capabilities essentially turns the handset into a powerful mobile broadband provider. Expect speeds of anything between 5-12 Mbps in areas of decent coverage.

Fear not, us Brits are soon destined to get our hands on 4G, with field trials for the service currently being conducted in Cornwall.

In the meantime Verizon users get to enjoy things like the Samsung Stratosphere, which is yet to be announced on any other network either in the US or elsewhere.

Like the look of the Samsung? Let us know in the comments below...