Samsung Omnia W Windows Phone 7.5 Mango phone official

If your cravings for a mediocre Windows Phone 7 device weren't met by the recently announced Samsung Focus Flash, then take a look at the just announced Samsung Omnia W - a Mango device that's landing next month.

With a spec sheet that sounds just like the Focus Flash, the Omnia 7 sequel shaves a bit of screen real estate from the original - it's a 3.7-inch WVGA (800X480) one, but it is of the Super AMOLED variety.

The engine room is a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, clocked at 1.4GHz with 512MB of RAM and there's HSPA 14.4Mbps connectivity, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 2.1.

Camera-wise, it's 5 megapixels on the back with auto-focus and an LED flash, that can shoot 720p HD videos, and there's a VGA cam up front too for the much anticipated Mango video calling features.

On board memory is 8GB, although you can expand that with 25GB of free Windows Live Skydrive cloud based action. It measures 115.97 x 58.8 x 10.9mm and weighs in at 115.3g.

There are Sammy apps aplenty on board, including RSS Times, Video Call(3G), Photo Studio, Mini Diary, All Share (DLNA), Fun Shot and Wireless Manager.

No word on networks or prices yet, but we're told that the Omnia W will be available starting in Italy from end-October and then rolled out globally.

Samsung Omnia 7 review

Windows Phone 7 Mango – new features detailed