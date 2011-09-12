Samsung Focus S Windows Phone 7.5 handset announced
Samsung has declared the first couple of cards for its Windows Phone 7.5 hand; the impressive sounding Samsung Focus S and the Samsung Focus Flash.
The Focus S looks to be taking a few leaves out of the Galaxy S II's book. It may not be allowed the dual-core fun of its Android brethren but it should still pack a fairly hefty punch thanks to its 1.4GHz processor and the 4.3-inch screen is of the Super AMOLED variety.
It also boasts "4G-capable speeds" and comes in almost as skinny as the S II at 8.55mm. Cameras are a 1.3-megapixel one on the front and a rear facing 8-megapixel one.
The Samsung Focus Flash also packs the 1.4GHz chip, but downgrades the Super AMOLED action to 3.7 inches and offers a 5-megapixel camera as its main snapper.
Both phones will land in the autumn (with AT&T in the States) and the original Samsung Focus is also in line for some Mango action courtesy of a soon-to-arrive update.
We'll let you know UK release details as soon as we've got them. Chances are that we've already seen the Focus S in action - Microsoft's Andy Lee popped an unannounced S II looking device out of his pocket during the company's Worldwide Partner conference in July.
AT&T has also confirmed that it will be stocking the Mango running HTC Titan which Pocket-lint has already spent some serious time with.
