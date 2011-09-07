  Samsung Stratosphere doesn't quite reach the Galaxy

What do you mean you can't take any more new Samsung smartphone news? Surely you've got room for one more following the launch of what seems like a thousand handsets over the last few weeks?

Go, on - it's only wafer thin.

Actually the Samsung Stratosphere - aka the Samsung Aegis, aka the Samsung SCH-I405 - is quite a bulky handset, thanks partly to the onboard slider QWERTY.

The Stratosphere, which we wouldn't rule out being given a Galaxy Pro tag of some sorts, to fit in with the new naming policy at Samsung Towers, is said to be an Android 2.3.4 device with a 800MHz - 1GHz processor.

There's apparently a 5-megapixel camera on the back and a 1.3-megapixel one on the front, along with around 2GB of on-board storage.

No news on the display yet, but if it's coming in the mid-range of Sammy's handset line-up, we wouldn't expect to see any Super AMOLED action.

No word on pricing as of yet, but an official announcement with Verizon could come this week, if murmurs come to fruition. We'll keep you posted.