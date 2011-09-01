Samsung Galaxy Note brings a pen to the smartphone tablet space
Aside from the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7 launched at IFA on Thursday in Berlin, Samsung has used its Unpacked event to launch the Samsung Note, an electronic notepad complete with stylus for those that want to write.
"The artistic freedom of a paper notebook is coupled with the benefits of Samsung’s smartphone technology and services, allowing users to create, edit and share with more style than ever before," says JK Shin, president and head of Mobile Communications Business.
Seemingly bridging the gap between a tablet and a smartphone the device will run Android 2.3 and come with Samsung’s Touch Wiz interface.
The Samsung Galaxy Note has a 5.3-inch HD Super AMOLED display (1280x800, 285dpi) is just 9.65mm thin and promises to fit "comfortably in a pocket to offer true portability," according to Samsung.
The stylus or S Pen, to give it its proper name, will let you write on the screen while the whole device is powered by a 1.4GHz dual-core processor. Connectivity is offered via a HSPA+ and LTE connection.
Other specs include an 8-megapixel camera on the back, a 2-megapixel camera on the front for video calling and Bluetooth 3.0, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and 16GB or 32GB storage options.
