Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7 unpacked for IFA
Remember that naff Samsung IFA teaser that hinted at something big? Well, naff it may have been but useful too, as one clever so and so used the Samsung Mobile Unpacked APK mentioned in the teaser to do some digging and came up with a trio of new Sammy devices: the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7, the Samsung Note and the Samsung Wave 3.
The Galaxy Tab 7.7 is a given right? We don't need to question your intellect by saying that it's bound to be a 7.7-inch tab running Honeycomb to sit alongside its 8.9 and 10.1 brethren do we? Good, we won't then.
And the Wave 3 is also a device that probably doesn't need an introduction, what with the Bada 2.0 SDK only just going live. Samsung has promised a higher-end Wave device out of the three handsets that are coming down the line - this is probably it.
The Galaxy Note is a curious one though. Note makes us think stylus, and possibly a bigger screen for your note-taking requirements. Could the Note be the 5.3-incher (a.k.a. the Galaxy Q) that we've heard is set for an IFA unveiling? Definitely/maybe as some might say.
The Unpacked app is set for a 1 September update, the same day as the Korean giant's IFA press conference at the expo in Berlin. So we can only imagine what that means...
Pocket-lint will, of course, be reporting live from the event so be sure to check back next week for all your Samsung updates.
