Samsung Bada 2.0 SDK goes live and three new Wave phones coming

  Samsung Bada 2.0 SDK goes live and three new Wave phones coming
If you thought that Samsung was putting all its eggs in one basket by announcing Samsung Galaxy Android phones for every letter of the alphabet and their pro, plus and LTE variants then think again, because a new version of Bada is coming, along with a Wave of new phones.

The Bada 2.0 SDK has just been launched, and the launch coincides with news of three new Wave smartphones, powered by the OS that will follow later this year. 

Bada 2.0 has a whole box of new tricks including multi-tasking, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC, voice recognition and improved support for web applications like Flash and HTML5. There will also be in-app ads for the first time and an enhanced Samsung Apps retail store.

Simon Stanford, MD of mobile at Samsung UK and Ireland said: "We are extremely pleased with the success of bada and our Wave devices, and have brought together our key mobile innovations for bada 2.0. Whilst we will continue to work with partners including Google and Microsoft, bada will be a big focus for us in the future as we work to make it a leading mobile platform."

Bada 2.0 SDK  is available from developer.bada.com and Sammy will be giving away a cash prize to the first 20 developers to reach 100,000 downloads.

