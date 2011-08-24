  Samsung Galaxy W and Galaxy M Pro promise magical wonder

Not content with launching two new Galaxy phones for the young at heart, Samsung has announced a further two that promise to be full of magical wonder.

Yep that’s right, according to Samsung's new naming convention the Samsung Galaxy W stands for Wonder and the Samsung Galaxy M Pro stands for Magical and professional.

The Samsung Galaxy W will come with a 1.4GHz Processor, HSDPA 14.4 Mbps connectivity and a 3.7-inch touchscreen.

Touted by UK operator Three, who is stocking it, as the “little brother of the increasingly popular Samsung Galaxy SII”, the new smartphone from Samsung runs Google Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) and has a 5MP camera, a front-facing VGA webcam and GPS and WI-Fi as you would expect - it is a phone after all.

Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy M Pro is presumably a magical experience with a keyboard although you’ll get an optical track pad and touchscreen as well.

That touchscreen is like the Samsung Galaxy Y Pro at 2.6 inches (although this one is HVGA), while the processor isn’t as magical as the W - it’s 1GHz.

A 5-megapixel camera with LED flash, a second front-facing camera, and HD video playback at 30 fps go towards completing the package.

Both phones have yet to be priced or dated, however we expect more information when the phones go on show at IFA in Berlin at the start of September.

Pocket-lint will be live from the show bringing you all the latest news as it happens.