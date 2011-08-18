  Samsung Hercules: The Galaxy S II in new clothes?

What do you get if you cross the horse-power of the Galaxy S II, the curvy features of the Nexus S and the dimensions of the Infuse 4G?

The answer; a handset of Herculean powers it seems, as that is exatly what the Samsung Hercules looks like being, after being papped again - this time after a benchmark workout.

We'd previously seen the back of the Hercules - the T-Mobile US variant of Sammy's flagship S II, leading us to believe that it may look a little different from the original and now, a look at its front shows us that, despite the spec sheet suggesting it is still an S II, this is an emperor in new clothes.

Despite the looks, it still looks to be packing quite a punch though. There's a 4.5-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 480x800 resolution, a dual-core 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon APQ8060 chipset, an 8-megapixel camera with 1080p video recording, 16GB of internal memory, 42Mbps HSPA+ connectivity and NFC too.

An October release is penned - no word on whether the Hercules will make its way to British land in any guise as of yet, however with Samsung holding an event in NYC at the end of August we hopefully shouldn't have too long to wait to find out.