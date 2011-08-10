  Samsung Galaxy R finally official

Samsung and Nvidia have teamed up to officially announce the Samsung Galaxy R - a dual core Tegra 2-powered Gingerbread phone that had been doing the web leaks and rumour rounds for a couple of months now.

The Galaxy R has, as well as the dual-core Nvidia action, a 4.2-inch Super Clear LCD touchscreen, a 5-megapixel camera at the front, a 2-megapixel one at the back, 720p video capture, 1080p video playback and 8GB of on board storage.

The Samsung Galaxy is definitely a confusing one. We've obviously got the original Galaxy smartphone - the S, which went by several different monikers in the States. Then there's the S II and all the US variants of that still to be released. Plus the Plus, if you pardon the pun, which should get official anytime soon. And then there's the tablets, the Tab, the Tab 8.9 and the Tab 10.1.

Add to those the Pro, Mini and the Europa and that's quite an extensive collection.

And now this, the R - which is known as the Z in Sweden. And don't even get us started on the Q - a rumoured 5.3-incher apparently set for an IFA unveiling.

The Galaxy R is "coming soon" to North and Eastern Europe, South East and West Asia, Middle East Asia, and China.