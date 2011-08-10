  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy R finally official

|
  Samsung Galaxy R finally official
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone

Samsung and Nvidia have teamed up to officially announce the Samsung Galaxy R - a dual core Tegra 2-powered Gingerbread phone that had been doing the web leaks and rumour rounds for a couple of months now.

The Galaxy R has, as well as the dual-core Nvidia action, a 4.2-inch Super Clear LCD touchscreen, a 5-megapixel camera at the front, a 2-megapixel one at the back, 720p video capture, 1080p video playback and 8GB of on board storage.

The Samsung Galaxy is definitely a confusing one. We've obviously got the original Galaxy smartphone - the S, which went by several different monikers in the States. Then there's the S II and all the US variants of that still to be released. Plus the Plus, if you pardon the pun, which should get official anytime soon. And then there's the tablets, the Tab, the Tab 8.9 and the Tab 10.1.

Add to those the Pro, Mini and the Europa and that's quite an extensive collection.

And now this, the R - which is known as the Z in Sweden. And don't even get us started on the Q - a rumoured 5.3-incher apparently set for an IFA unveiling.

The Galaxy R is "coming soon" to North and Eastern Europe, South East and West Asia, Middle East Asia, and China.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments