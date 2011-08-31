White Samsung Galaxy S II official: Coming 1 September
If you want your Samsung Galaxy S II to stand out from the crowd, but don't fancy adding a physical QWERTY as per the AT&T variant, then how about a white version of the massively popular handset?
That dream (yes, dream) is now a reality as web rumours and leaked pics have led to official confirmation from Samsung. The Galaxy S II white edition exists and what's more it's going on sale in just over a month.
Simon Stanford, MD of mobile at Samsung UK and Ireland said: "Sales of the Galaxy S II have surpassed all expectations since its release in May this year. The arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S II white brings to market an incredibly stylish addition to our latest multi-award winning handset.
"The Galaxy S II is our slimmest, lightest, fastest and now whitest smartphone, the first device to offer Super AMOLED Plus screen technology, alongside the most advanced technical specifications including the latest Android OS and a dual core processor."
The Galaxy S II is a big hit with team Pocket-lint too - we gave it the "Hot Product" tag following our comprehensive review.
The white Samsung Galaxy S II hits UK shops on 1 September.
Update: Three is set to stock the handset soon, priced in at £499 for PAYG customers and will also arrive on the one plan from £30 per month.
Update 2: Samsung has contacted Pocket-lint to tell us that the UK stock has arrived a day early and the phone should be in store from today (31 August).
Check out: Samsung Galaxy S II review
And: Best Samsung Galaxy S II accessories
And laugh at Dan here: Samsung Galaxy S II extreme unboxing videos - all of them!!!
