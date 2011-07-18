  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy Q: 5.3-incher to get IFA début?

Samsung is all set to unveil a smartphone / tablet "stepping stone" - the Samsung Galaxy Q, at IFA 2011 in September - according to Yahoo News Korea's industry sources.

The 5.3-inch device is all set to streak in (see what we did there) at the big Berlin expo, packing a Super AMOLED display and connectivity via 3G WCDMA as well as 4G LTE.

5.3 inches is a bit of an inbetweener size when it comes to mobile devices. The Dell Streak has a 5-inch screen, but most high-end Android devices settle for a screen size of around 4.3 to 4.5 inches with a max resolution of around 800x480 (the same as the original Streak).

However, with the next Nexus iteration from Google said to be packing a 720p display, it will be interesting to see what sort of pixel setup this supposed tablet / phone hybrid comes packing.

What we do know is that Pocket-lint will be all over IFA like a Z-list celeb at a crisp packet opening and we'll be sure to bring you all the Galaxy Q news - if there is any...

