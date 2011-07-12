Samsung Galaxy S II Windows Phone 7 outed by Microsoft

Microsoft’s Worldwide Partner conference is a pretty boring affair with Windows Partners from around the world talking shop for most of the time, but every so often we catch something that might be exciting for the consumer.

On Tuesday that "something" came out of a pocket and was put on show for all to see for the first time.

What was it? Only that Windows Phone 7 version of the Samsung Galaxy S II that’s been doing the rumour rounds of late, and yet to be announced.

Yep, that’s right, there in the flesh for all to see an SGSII-styled device that features the three Microsoft mandatory buttons (home, search, and back), and what looks to be a Super AMOLED screen.

While Microsoft failed to give any real details on the new phone, it’s thin like the SGSII, and if it’s as powerful, this is going to be one of the key devices for Windows Phone in the run up to Christmas.

Earlier rumours suggested the Samsung phone would be the Samsung SGH-i937, a device with a model number very close to the original Galaxy S II (US version is the SGH-i927).

"It's very thin and light," confirmed Steve Guggenheimer, corporate vice president, original equipment manufacturer division at Microsoft.

Microsoft's Andy Lee also promised new handsets from HTC, Acer, LG, ZTE and Fujitsu later this year.

Nokia - it looks like you’ve got some competition.