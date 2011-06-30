  Samsung Galaxy Z leaked in Sweden

It's a day for Samsung handset news it seems. First up was the official announcement from Sammy about the mid-level Conquer 4G, and now there's news of a new Galaxy handset - the Samsung Galaxy Z - which is described as "an affordable little brother to the Galaxy SII".

Specs-wise, the Android 2.3 touting Galaxy Z - which has been leaked by Three in Sweden - doesn't quite match the lofty heights of Samsung's flagship S II, but it does pack more of a punch than the Galaxy S Plus which is also due to land soon.

And that's because it packs a dual-core chip. Not the 1.2GHz variety of the S II, but a dual core 1GHz CPU. It doesn't have the Super AMOLED screen of its big brother, but at 4.2-inches and the same 800x480 resolution coming by way of Super Clear LCD, it's none too shabby either.

There's Bluetooth 3.0 and Wi-Fi connectivity, along with "Turbo 3G" and it packs a 5-megapixel camera with an LED flash (720p video recording too). On board is 8GB of storage, expandable by 32GB using microSD.

There's no official word from Samsung yet, but Three in Sweden has the handset priced up at kr3995 without a contract - which is about £390.