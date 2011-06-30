  Samsung Conquer 4G mid-level WiMAX device announced

4G is usually a tag reserved for high-end handsets, especially when it comes to Android, but Sprint and Samsung have just gone official with the Samsung Conquer 4G - a device with a spec sheet that suggests mid-level rather than top-table.

The Conquer 4G has been knocking around the rumour mill for a while now, but Samsung has now officially spilled the beans on the Gingerbread handset.

It rocks up with an adequate rather than mind-blowing 1GHz single-core Qualcomm MSM8655 processor, a 3.5-inch display with a HVGA 320×480 pixel resolution and a slider QWERTY keyboard.

Camera-wise, the Conquer 4G is packing a 3.2-megapixel one on the back with an LED flash and a 1.3-megapixel one on the front.

As the name suggests, there is 4G connectivity - through Sprint in the US.

Sure, it's not dual core, there's no Super AMOLED screen and the cameras are kind of low level, but this device still has the readies to conquer the PAYG or cheaper contract market.

No word on pricing or availability yet - or whether we'll see the Samsung Conquer 4G on this side of the pond. As ever though, we'll keep you posted.