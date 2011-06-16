  Samsung C3560: Clamshell retro fun on Virgin Media

Virgin Media has unleashed its second budget-option PAYG handset in as many days although, unlike the VM665, the Samsung C3560 has a bit of retro-charm to it - in that it's a clamshell handset.

Sure, it's no Galaxy S II or iPhone, but it's a no nonsense phone that could tug on a few nostalgia strings (it's got more than a hint of the E700 about it).

It packs a 2.2-inch colour LCD display, a 1.3-megapixel camera, an FM radio, a media player, access to social media site like Facebook and Twitter and IM capabilities through the likes of Windows Live Messenger, Yahoo Messenger and Bluetooth Messenger.

It costs £60 and you can either combine it with a £10 or £15 PAYG top-up. £10 gets you 300 texts, £15 gets you unlimited texts and 1GB of web access.