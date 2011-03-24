  1. Home
Samsung Apps hits 100 million downloads

Samsung has announced that its Bada app offerings have been downloaded an incredible 100 million times in the 10 months in which the service has been live.

Samsung Apps launched with the original Bada handset - the Samsung Wave GT-S8500 - back in June last year, and now plays host to 13,000 different apps.

The most popular apps so far are Magic Torch, Need for Speed Shift, Asphalt 5, London Traffic and Ndrive France.

“We are anticipating that Samsung Apps will show a rapid growth in 2011, especially with a variety of the upcoming bada device line-up” said Sammy's Kang-Hyun Kwon

“Through consistent service improvement and high-quality app selections, we will continue to offer optimised application services for Samsung smartphones.”

If you're not sure about Bada - check out our various Wave reviews:

Samsung Wave II review

Samsung Wave 723 review

Samsung Wave GT-S8500 review

