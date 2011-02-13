Samsung uses time machine, Galaxy Tab II and Galaxy S II launch already

Samsung must either have a time machine, had the launch for the Samsung Galaxy Tab II (2) and Samsung Galaxy S II(2) already, or just started early, because photos of the company showing off the new 10.1-inch tablet and 4.3-inch smartphone have leaked out on the web a good 12 hours ahead of the company’s official press conference on Sunday night at MWC.

Samsunghub.com has published a bevy of shots of the tablet at the launch that has yet to happen. H.G. Wells would be impressed.

The six leaked photos show the Samsung girls showing off the two new devices as if it’s 6pm CET and the press event is in full swing.

Pocket-lint exclusively broke the news that Samsung would launch a 10.1-inch Honeycomb tablet at MWC, now known to be called the Samsung Galaxy Tab II, with details including a 10.1-inch display, an 8-megapixel camera and a new design to the Samsung Galaxy Tab; and if these pictures are to be believed (it would be an amazing hoax if they were fake) that’s exactly what Samsung will launch.

Furthermore the images also confirm the Samsung Galaxy II, details of which also broke out over the weekend.

According to leaks the Samsung Galaxy S II will have a powerful dual-core 1.2GHz Samsung Orion processor, ultra sharp 4.3-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen, next-generation Bluetooth 3.0, NFC technology for contactless payments and more. 1GB RAM lets you multitask with ease and you'll also have Android 2.3 Gingerbread and a 8-megapixel camera with LED flash and 1080p video recording, with 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls. It will cost £549 SIM free and be coming to the UK on the 4 March.

