  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy S II: £549 coming 4 March, says retailer

|
1/3 Pocket-lint
Samsung Galaxy S II: £549 coming 4 March, says retailer
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

A UK retailer appears not to have received the memo about the launch details of the Samsung Galaxy S II (i9100) because it’s gone live with what it is claiming are all the details about the new phone - expected to be launched at MWC in Barcelona on Sunday - including a SIM-free price.

If the shop, Mobilefun.co.uk, is to be believed, the specs of the new smartphone from Samsung will be a monster.

Its core specs are listed as featuring:

- Powerful dual-core 1.2GHz Samsung Orion processor.

- Ultra sharp 4.3-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen.

- Next-generation Bluetooth 3.0.

- NFC technology for contactless payments and more.

- 1GB RAM lets you multitask with ease.

- Comes with Android 2.3 Gingerbread.

- 8-megapixel camera with LED flash and 1080p video recording, with 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls.

samsung galaxy s ii 549 coming 4 march says retailer image 3

The retailer has even gone as far as detailing when the phone will be available - on 4 March - and that it will cost £549 without SIM.

All eyes will now be on Samsung's press event on Sunday night to see if all these specs are true. Let’s hope so.

UPDATE: Samsunghub has managed to find a better higher-res image of what is supposedly the Samsung Galaxy S II - it's certainly different in design to the placeholder that Mobilefun.co.uk is using, however we suspect the specs are correct even if the website's first stab at the image isn't.

UPDATE: Samsung uses time machine, Galaxy Tab II and Galaxy S II launch already

Thanks James. 

Don't miss out on the action - you can keep up to date with all the latest news from the show at our dedicated MWC 2011 page.

PopularIn Phones
iPhone XI (iPhone 11) and iPhone X Plus specs, release date, news and rumours
When is Android Pie coming to my phone?
Nokia 9 launch date revealed, Nokia event planned for next week
Oppo Find X review: Smartphones just got interesting again
OnePlus 6T October launch could spark first US carrier partnership, with T-Mobile
Nokia 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: A new Nokia flagship is incoming!
Comments