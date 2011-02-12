Samsung Galaxy S II: £549 coming 4 March, says retailer

A UK retailer appears not to have received the memo about the launch details of the Samsung Galaxy S II (i9100) because it’s gone live with what it is claiming are all the details about the new phone - expected to be launched at MWC in Barcelona on Sunday - including a SIM-free price.

If the shop, Mobilefun.co.uk, is to be believed, the specs of the new smartphone from Samsung will be a monster.

Its core specs are listed as featuring:

- Powerful dual-core 1.2GHz Samsung Orion processor.

- Ultra sharp 4.3-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen.

- Next-generation Bluetooth 3.0.

- NFC technology for contactless payments and more.

- 1GB RAM lets you multitask with ease.

- Comes with Android 2.3 Gingerbread.

- 8-megapixel camera with LED flash and 1080p video recording, with 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls.

The retailer has even gone as far as detailing when the phone will be available - on 4 March - and that it will cost £549 without SIM.

All eyes will now be on Samsung's press event on Sunday night to see if all these specs are true. Let’s hope so.

UPDATE: Samsunghub has managed to find a better higher-res image of what is supposedly the Samsung Galaxy S II - it's certainly different in design to the placeholder that Mobilefun.co.uk is using, however we suspect the specs are correct even if the website's first stab at the image isn't.

Thanks James.

