Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 and Galaxy S 2 landing at MWC

Samsung looks all set to announce two new flagship products at Mobile World Congress next month, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 and the Galaxy S 2 both on the agenda....literally.

A PR plan for the Korean company's MWC 2011 plans has turned up online, for a press event on 13 February, that lists both devices under "Product Presentations".

Previously, Sammy had sent out press invites promising that "something big is coming" and it would be the "evolution in Samsung Mobile".

Last week we reported on some leaked specs of the next-gen Galaxy Tab which suggested Android 2.3 Gingerbread (upgradeable to Honeycomb) a 7-inch, 2048×1200, Super-AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass, 3D Display after upgrade to 3.0 Honeycomb, Nvidia Tegra 2 processor, 8-megapixel back camera with 1080p video and dual LED flash and a 3-megapixel front camera.

Rumoured specs for the Galaxy S 2 suggest that it will also be a Gingerbread device, and pack a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED 2, 1280 x 720, display, a dual-core processor with 1GHz per core, HD video recording capabilities, 1GB of RAM and an 8-megapixel camera with LED flash.

Pocket-lint will, of course, be reporting live from the Samsung event in Barcelona on 13 February - so be sure to check back for all the official details then.