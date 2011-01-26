Samsung Galaxy Ace, Fit, Gio and Mini all confirmed

The much leaked Samsung Galaxy Ace has finally been made official by the Korean electronics giant, along with three other branded Galaxy handsets - the Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Gio and Galaxy mini.

There's no sign of the Galaxy Cooper handset that has been mentioned though, so it looks as if we can put that one down to mere speculation.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Ace, we're looking at a Froyo handset (with Samsung's TouchWiz UI) with a 3.5-inch, 320 x 480 HVGA, TFT-LCD display.

It's got an 800MHz processor, 2GB of onboard storage (expandable with microSD) and packs a 5-megapixel camera with an LED flash.

It has Bluetooth 2.1, Wi-Fi, an accelerometer, digital compass and proximity sensor - all packed into its 112.4 x 59.9 x 11.5mm chassis.

The Galaxy Mini is also an Android 2.2 machine (they all are) but has a 3.1-inch, 320 x 240 QVGA, TFT-LCD display and the CPU is just 600MHz. You also lose 2-megapixels compared to the Ace, and there's no flash.

It's got all the same connectivity and storage options as the Ace, and is actually a little bit bigger on some edges despite the name at 110.4 x 60.6 x 12.1mm.

The Fit has a 3.3-inch, 240 x 320 QVGA, TFT-LCD display and, like the mini, a 600MHz processor. We're back up to a 5-megapixel camera with this one, but no flash.

Finally, the Galaxy Gio is the trendy one of the budget-looking bunch. Based on the Italian word for "jewel", the name Gio "reflects design perfection and the strength to last". It has a 3.2-inch HVGA display, a 3-megapixel camera and runs via an 800Mhz chip.

The Ace, Mini and Fit are coming out in March 2011, with the Gio landing a month later.

We've had confirmation that Three will be offering the Ace in the UK.