  Samsung Galaxy Ace specs leaked

Well, well, well - look what phone can't keep itself out of the news.

It's our old friend the Samsung Galaxy Ace, pictured once again, along with suggestions of yet another possible new name.

We said on Monday that we weren't happy with the Ace part of the official photo that leaked (it had Photoshop written all over it) and now there's suggestions that the S5830 might, in fact, be called the Samsung Galaxy Cooper.

It was originally touted as the Galaxy S Mini - could the Cooper name be linked to that?

What we do know (if the leaked specs are accurate at least) is that the Mini/Ace/Cooper is a Froyo handset with TouchWiz 3.0 chucked over the top.

It has a 3.5-inch, 480 x 320, display and runs via a 800Mhz Qualcomm processor. It has a 5-megapixel camera with autofocus and an LED flash.

Storage is via the 150MB internal memory, or microSD - you'll get a 2GB card in the box. The battery is a 1,350mAh one.

Connectivity options are abundant, with DLNA compatibility joining HSDPA (7.2Mbps) 900/2100MHz, EDGE/GPRS, 850/900/1800/1900MHz, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, A-GPS and FM radio with RDS.

The mini tag may be more for spec than size though, as the phone measures in at 112.4 x 59.9 x 11.5mm, which isn't really all that smaller than the Galaxy S and is actually a bit fatter. It weighs in at just 6g less as well, at 113g.

The Samsung Galaxy Ace/Cooper/Mini is likely to be officially announced at MWC 2011 next month, so be sure to check back then for more news.