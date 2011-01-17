Samsung Galaxy Ace official shots leaked
Last week on Pocket-lint we brought you some leaked pictures of a device being touted as the Samsung Galaxy S Mini.
And whilst those shots gave us a nice (if somewhat blurred) look at a new Samsung device, they didn't exactly scream of officialdom.
But this picture of the S5830 model does, even if it is only teeny-weeny. And it also chucks in a potential official moniker - the Samsung Galaxy Ace (although we have to say the font of the Ace looks a bit off, so we are yet to be fully convinced).
The pic was uncovered by a Eurodroid reader who also grabbed a similarly small picture of another Samsung handset - the S5670 - which he claims is called the Samsung Galaxy Suit which, if true, is a bit of a daft name.
It's Mobile World Congress next month and we expect to see these devices, along with a whole host of others getting official unveilings. Pocket-lint will, of course, be over at the Barcelona expo in full-force.
