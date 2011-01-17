  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy Ace official shots leaked

|
1/2  
Samsung Galaxy Ace official shots leaked

Last week on Pocket-lint we brought you some leaked pictures of a device being touted as the Samsung Galaxy S Mini.

And whilst those shots gave us a nice (if somewhat blurred) look at a new Samsung device, they didn't exactly scream of officialdom.

But this picture of the S5830 model does, even if it is only teeny-weeny. And it also chucks in a potential official moniker - the Samsung Galaxy Ace (although we have to say the font of the Ace looks a bit off, so we are yet to be fully convinced).

The pic was uncovered by a Eurodroid reader who also grabbed a similarly small picture of another Samsung handset - the S5670 - which he claims is called the Samsung Galaxy Suit which, if true, is a bit of a daft name.

samsung galaxy ace official shots leaked image 2

It's Mobile World Congress next month and we expect to see these devices, along with a whole host of others getting official unveilings. Pocket-lint will, of course, be over at the Barcelona expo in full-force.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  2. Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
  3. Apple AirPower: Is the wireless charging mat for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods coming soon?
  4. Compare the best mobile phone deals and offers
  5. The best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 benchmark confirms Snapdragon 845 processor
  2. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Dual cameras in a bezel-free design at a surprise price
  3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 review: Flagship design without the flagship price tag
  4. OnePlus says next phone will have notch but won't confirm its name
  5. Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?

Comments