  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Nexus S pictured.....just

|
1/2 Pocket-lint
Samsung Nexus S pictured.....just
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

Here's the world's latest look at the (supposed) next generation Google branded handset, the web-labelled Samsung Nexus S (or the GT-i9020 as it's more boringly known) - taken from the same Picasa photo stream that previous Nexus S-based images have appeared.

Yep, that's right, the curious case of Benjamin Saitz strikes again, and this time the director of media and platform solutions at Google has given us a direct look at the much anticipated, and much discussed, handset.

The Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) touting device looks curvier than Fern Britton after a national Ryveta shortage, and, even though the picture of the device is tiny, it looks like a rather smart piece of kit.

Eric Schmidt, uncle Google himself, recently showed off an "unannounced Google Android" phone by an "unannounced manufacturer" at the Web 2.0 summit in San Francisco, that bore an uncanny resemblance to the GT-i9020.

Pocket-lint isn't expecting an official announcement for a few weeks, so in the meantime, it's rumour-central we're afraid.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. Vivo NEX initial review: The future-thinking smartphone from China
  3. Oppo's new Find X phone has not one but three pop-up cameras
  4. Leaked Olixar screen protectors confirm notch design for all three 2018 iPhones
  5. Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium camera sample images show impressive results
  1. New iOS 12 feature will share your location with 911 centers in US
  2. Google Pixel 3 all but confirmed to keep single lens camera
  3. Moto G6 Play review: All the battery, none of the expense
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
Comments