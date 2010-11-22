Here's the world's latest look at the (supposed) next generation Google branded handset, the web-labelled Samsung Nexus S (or the GT-i9020 as it's more boringly known) - taken from the same Picasa photo stream that previous Nexus S-based images have appeared.

Yep, that's right, the curious case of Benjamin Saitz strikes again, and this time the director of media and platform solutions at Google has given us a direct look at the much anticipated, and much discussed, handset.

The Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) touting device looks curvier than Fern Britton after a national Ryveta shortage, and, even though the picture of the device is tiny, it looks like a rather smart piece of kit.

Eric Schmidt, uncle Google himself, recently showed off an "unannounced Google Android" phone by an "unannounced manufacturer" at the Web 2.0 summit in San Francisco, that bore an uncanny resemblance to the GT-i9020.

Pocket-lint isn't expecting an official announcement for a few weeks, so in the meantime, it's rumour-central we're afraid.