Samsung Zeal: E Ink keyboard phone leaked

Verizon dropped the ball lately, accidentally leaking some yet to be released handsets via an inventory. And whilst the, now confirmed, Samsung Continuum phone gobbled up most of the attention, an intriguing little handset called the Samsung Zeal almost sneaked through unnoticed.

We say almost, because now a clearer leaked shot of the handset has shown up - showing off the dual-hinged, dual-screen phone in all of its glory.

And if you think it looks familiar, that's because it does. It's an almost exact copy of the Samsung alias 2, which hit Verizon last year.

But the Zeal brings with it a bit of "magic" in the way of a Magic Key keypad, which is E Ink powered and switches from a four row QWERTY to a dial pad when you rotate it.

As well as that nifty feature, the phone boasts a 2.6-inch QVGA screen, a 2-megapixel camera with digital zoom and not a lot else unfortunately. Although the full specs have yet to be disclosed, what we do know is nothing spectacular - and no Android OS either.

But, if it comes out as a budget handset, it'll be a budget handset with a couple of nice twists.

The rumour mill suggests an official launch as early as 11 November, so expect to read more about the Samsung Zeal soon.

