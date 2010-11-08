Verizon Samsung Continuum phone lets you see double

Samsung and Verizon have announced the official launch of the much rumoured Samsung Continuum in the US, at an event in New York City. It's a Google Android 2.1-powered smartphone that features not one, but two screens on its front.

It's something that's becoming common on the Korean company's cameras of late - a second screen is designed to be a ticker, giving key information without you having to power up the main display every time.

The phone will be available on Verizon Wireless on 11 November in the US.

On the specs front, the Continuum will come with an 1GHz Hummingbird Application Processor, a 3.4-inch super AMOLED screen, and that secondary 1.8-inch Super AMOLED screen. There's also the usual array of connectivity options in the guise of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and, of course, Verizon’s EVDO Rev A network.

There's a 5-megapixel camera with a lens on the back, and the phone comes with 8GB of memory pre-installed via microSD. You'll also get 720p video recording.

The second, smaller screen will be used with notifications for incoming calls, new messages, and customized, real-time updates from the user's favourite sources and accounts. All of them are activated by gripping the side of the phone.

Other features include the device coming pre-loaded with Bing Maps and Bing Search, 3G Mobile HotSpot capabilities and Swype.

The Samsung Continuum will be available for order starting 11 November in Verizon Wireless Communications Stores and online at www.verizonwireless.com. It'll cost $199.99 after a $100 mail-in rebate with a new 2-year customer agreement and data package.

Customers will receive the rebate in the form of a debit card; upon receipt, customers may use the card as cash anywhere debit cards are accepted. The device will be available for purchase in stores beginning 18 November.