Android 2.2 Froyo upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S delayed until November

Previously thought to be coming in October, Samsung has admitted that the planned Android 2.2 upgrade for its Galaxy S smartphones will be rolled-out in November instead.

Currently, the new OS is being tested by all of the UK operators that carry the handset, and they will begin to allow their customers to download and install the system from the early part of the month. All operators are expected to have completed their appraisal processes by the end of November.

When available, Froyo will be available to download via Samsung's Kies, the company's in-house software upgrade programme, which itself has been updated. Owners will need to download the latest version of Kies from samsungmobile.co.uk before upgrading. The site will also host step-by-step video tutorials on how to install the OS.

The long awaited update includes several new features, including improved browser performance, Google Maps with navigation, the latest version of Flash, Adobe Flash Player 10.1, and the ability to save applications to memory card.

Speaking about the process, Simon Stanford, managing director, Mobile, Samsung UK and Ireland, said: "We want the upgrade process to be simple and hassle-free for customers, hence the new version of our Kies software and the step-by-step video guides".

Patient customers, that is.

