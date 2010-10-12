  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Wave II sets sail for Blighty

|
1/3  
Samsung Wave II sets sail for Blighty
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

Samsung went official with its latest Bada handset last week and now we've received confirmation from Samsung that the device will be seeing a UK launch.

"Samsung’s success with the first Wave smartphone did not slow our drive to further integrate social media, rich multimedia and enhanced features, and the Wave II shows our continued commitment to delivering an innovative smartphone experience", said Simon Stanford, managing director of mobile at Samsung UK and Ireland.

The Samsung Wave II lacks the Super AMOLED screen of the original Wave and in its place is a 3.7-inch LCD with a WVGA display.

The phone features Samsung's TouchWiz 3.0 user interface and, on board, there is a 1GHz processor, HSDPA, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 3.0 and GPS connectivity, a microSD slot and access to Samsung Apps.

There's TV-out, a 5-megapixel autofocus camera with flash and 720p HD video recording.

The Wave II also has QuickType by t9 Trace, that lets you trace a finger in a continuous motion over the letters of a word with the device guessing at which word you're trying to write.

The phone also features Samsung's Social Hub, which is basically a one-stop-shop for your phonebook, social networks, instant messenger and email all on a one-page layout.

There's no details of pricing as yet, but with the Samsung Wave II due to hit shops in December, we'll no doubt be hearing more in the coming weeks.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Google Pixel 3 all but confirmed to keep single lens camera
  2. Moto G6 Play review: All the battery, none of the expense
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  5. O2 to give customers up to 12 months of free Netflix
  1. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus: What's the latest on iPhone 2018?
  2. Guess how many OnePlus 6 phones were sold in just 22 days
  3. Samsung Galaxy X foldable smartphone could cost nearly $2,000 at launch
  4. 2018 iPhones to support faster charging technology, says report
  5. Google to let Pixel owners toggle between dark or light launcher theme
Comments