Samsung Wave II sets sail for Blighty

Samsung went official with its latest Bada handset last week and now we've received confirmation from Samsung that the device will be seeing a UK launch.

"Samsung’s success with the first Wave smartphone did not slow our drive to further integrate social media, rich multimedia and enhanced features, and the Wave II shows our continued commitment to delivering an innovative smartphone experience", said Simon Stanford, managing director of mobile at Samsung UK and Ireland.

The Samsung Wave II lacks the Super AMOLED screen of the original Wave and in its place is a 3.7-inch LCD with a WVGA display.

The phone features Samsung's TouchWiz 3.0 user interface and, on board, there is a 1GHz processor, HSDPA, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 3.0 and GPS connectivity, a microSD slot and access to Samsung Apps.

There's TV-out, a 5-megapixel autofocus camera with flash and 720p HD video recording.

The Wave II also has QuickType by t9 Trace, that lets you trace a finger in a continuous motion over the letters of a word with the device guessing at which word you're trying to write.

The phone also features Samsung's Social Hub, which is basically a one-stop-shop for your phonebook, social networks, instant messenger and email all on a one-page layout.

There's no details of pricing as yet, but with the Samsung Wave II due to hit shops in December, we'll no doubt be hearing more in the coming weeks.