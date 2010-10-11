Samsung Omnia 7: Badly kept WP7 secret gets official

Well, we can't say that we're surprised to see it.

Following the leaked pictures posted earlier on Pocket-lint, Samsung has confirmed the existence and arrival of the Samsung Omnia 7 - its launch Windows Phone 7 device.

The Omnia 7 has a 4-inch Super AMOLED touch screen, a 1GHz Qualcomm QSD8250 application processor, 8GB of storage, a 5-megapixel camera with 720p and 25fps, HD recording, "all packed into a sleek, slimline design with metallic finish".

It has connectivity via BlueTooth 2.1, USB 2.0, WiFi b/g/n, HSUPA 5.76Mbps, HSDPA 7.2Mbps (900/1900/2100 MHz) and EDGE/GPRS (850/900/1800/1900 MHz).

"The Samsung Omnia 7 is our first Windows Phone 7 device and we anticipate consumers will be drawn to its fantastic entertainment experience", said Simon Stanford, MD of mobile at Samsung UK and Ireland.

"The device demonstrates our commitment to offering consumers a choice of platforms that fit their lifestyles. We are proud to partner with Microsoft for what represents a significant milestone and a great addition to our smartphone portfolio".

Three has confirmed that it will be stocking the device in the UK. Sylvia Chind of Three said:

"We want to provide a range of handsets and operating systems to our customers and we’re excited to now offer Windows Phone 7 on the Samsung Omnia 7. This handset further bolsters our smartphone offering at a time when our network is at its strongest and when we can offer customers a sizeable 1GB of data on The One Plan for them to enjoy all the features Windows Phone 7 offers".

The Samsung Omnia 7 will be available from 21 October in black on The One Plan for £40, the Internet Texter 900 for £38 and Internet Texter 500 for £35 per month.

Update: We've also had confirmation from Microsoft that the Omnia 7 will be available on Orange and T-Mobile has also contacted us to say that, it too, will be stocking the device:

"T-Mobile today announced the Samsung Omnia 7 will be available from its stores, online and telesales from 21 October 2010. T-Mobile will offer the smartphone free on plans from £35 a month on a 24 month contract."