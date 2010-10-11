  Samsung Galaxy K launches with Android 2.2

With Windows 7 phones being leaked hither and thither, it's quite nice to see a handset launch - albeit in South Korea - that's official.



The Samsung Galaxy K, which looks to be another variant of the Samsung Galaxy S, has be announced and will run Android 2.2 Froyo as its operating system.



Specifications for the new device include a 3.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen and a 1GHz processor, whilst connectivity is reported to include Wi-Fi, 3G and wirelesss tethering functionality.



It remains a slightly odd decision by Samsung to launch a new phone to coincide with the Windows Phone 7 launch - but hey, what do we know?



Its price at launch should be around 800,000 won ($716) and be available in black and white.



Considering the success of the Samsung Galaxy S, the releases of Galaxy S variants - including Samsung Galaxy S for SKT, Galaxy U for LG U+ and now this Galaxy K for KT - means a bolstering of Samsung's mobile dominion.